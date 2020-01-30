Vicksburg mayor set to finalize pilot program with scooter company, test ride scooters

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Mayor George Flaggs is scheduled to meet with representatives from Blue Duck Scooter Company at City Hall in Vicksburg on Thursday at 3:00 pm. They are meeting to finalize the details of a pilot program planned for the streets of downtown Vicksburg.

The meeting will include scooter rides on the streets of Vicksburg by City and Blue Duck officials to survey the city for scooter use.

According to Mayor Flaggs, after an agreement is reached, Vicksburg will be the first city in Mississippi to offer residents and visitors an app-based scooter rental service.

Flaggs said he first rode one of the electric scooters in San Antonio, TX for the National League of Cities Conference in November 2019. Blue Duck, which began operations nearly two years ago, specializes in providing scooters to small communities like Vicksburg.

“This is a trial period, and if it works we’ll look at expanding it,” Flaggs said. “This is a privately owned and operated company. The City of Vicksburg will not have any financial obligation or operational responsibility,” he said, adding scooter use would be restricted to certain times of the day and in certain areas of the city.

“Riders must be a minimum of 18 years old, hold a valid driver’s license, and obey all of our traffic laws. City and Blue Duck officials will be working together closely to make sure our residents and visitors can safely enjoy this added attraction. This is just one more way we’re working to be the most progressive city in Mississippi.”