VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Vicksburg’s mayor hosted what he called the first of many town hall meetings this year.

Crime and infrastructure were the main topics discussed by not only Mayor George Flaggs, but by the residents of Vicksburg, too.

Flaggs hosted a town hall meeting to talk to residents about where the city is now and plans for the future. Violent crime was the most concerning topic for Flaggs. He said the city and police department are doing all they can, but they need the community’s help when it comes to crime prevention.

“The most challenging thing we will see going forward is in the area of crime. We cannot stop or prevent many of the shootings in this community even though we’re bringing in about 100 something cameras. If you see something, say something,” said Flaggs.

The mayor also discussed several improvement projects that are in the works, including new housing developments, a $4 million repaving project and a new waterfront mural.

“We’re doing everything we can to move this city forward. We’ve come a long way, and we’ve got a long way to go,” he said.

In light of Jackson’s water crisis, water infrastructure was brought up, but Flaggs said drinking water isn’t an issue in Vicksburg.

The mayor’s overall goal is to make the city as safe and successful as possible.

Flaggs also said the city is working on other projects like expanding the port, getting a passenger train stop and bringing in more retail stores.