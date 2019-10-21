Vicksburg mayor to announce plan to beat crime

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- The mayor of Vicksburg will announce a plan for the reorganization of the Vicksburg Police Department to make the department more functional and more accountable to the public.

On Wednesday at 10 am, Mayor George Flaggs Jr. will discuss a plan during a news conference in the City Hall office.

I want the public to know exactly who’s responsible and whom they need to approach if there’s any problem,” Flaggs said. ” One murder, one crime is one too many in Vicksburg, Mississippi, and won’t be tolerated as long as I’m mayor.