VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr., will recommend Jessica Cade as the Vicksburg Fire Department’s (VFD) deputy chief.

Fire Chief Craig Danczyk, who spent 27 years with the department, retired effective August 31. A new fire chief has yet to by named by the mayor.

He plans to recommend Cade as the deputy fire chief at the next Board of Aldermen meeting on September 6, 2022.

“The former fire Chief who retired did a great job for me for about six years. He was able to get our fire rating down and get about four new trucks in, and we did a great job under him. Now we must turn the pages and look at a new chapter and go forward. Since then, I have looked at a young lady, Jessica Cade, to make her Deputy Fire Chief. This will strengthen us at the top end of the chart in terms of trying to recruit paramedics, which we need, and at the same time, change some of the policies and procedures, so that way we can better serve the City of Vicksburg and Warren County,” explained Flaggs.

Cade has seven years of experience with VFD and has a focus on paramedic care. She currently works as a paramedic to provide emergency medical care to patients in the city and Warren County.

A job description for Cade’s role is being processed.