VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg woman has been charged with felony child abuse after investigators said a 17-month-old was found in uninhabitable conditions.

Vicksburg police said they conducted a welfare check on December 28, 2023, at a mobile home within the city limits.

During the investigation, the child was found to be in uninhabitable conditions without sources of food or water. Police said the baby appeared to not have been bathed in several weeks.

Investigators said drug paraphernalia and drug residue was in the direct presence of the 17-month-old child who had not received medical care in quite some time.

Police said the child’s mother, 36-year-old Samantha Moore, admitted to smoking methamphetamine and marijuana in front of the baby on multiple occasions. Child Protective Services (CPS) were notified and placed the child with family members.

Samantha Moore (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Dept.)

On January 4, 2024, Moore was arrested and charged with felony child abuse. The arrest was made on Lawland Drive with the assistance of Warren County deputies.

Moore’s bond was set at $250,000 on January 05, 2024. She is to have no contact with the 17-month-old or other minor children per the conditions set by the judge.