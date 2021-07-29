Vicksburg museum to exhibit work of late fashion designer Patrick Kelly

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new exhibit will open at Vicksburg’s Catfish Row Museum on Saturday, August 24 to highlight the work of late fashion designer and Vicksburg native Patrick Kelly.

According to the Vicksburg Post, he started out designing windows displays in Vicksburg and later attended Parsons School of Design in Paris in 1979. He died in the early 1990’s at age 35.

The exhibit, which is called ‘Nothing Is Impossible: Patrick Kelly– from Paris to New York,’ will feature Kelly’s designs that are full of references to Black culture. His work displays his signatures through buttons, plastic hearts, and the golliwog dolls. There will also be videos of his life and career.