VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Vicksburg will partner with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) to create a Neighborhood Housing Revitalization Program.

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. announced the program will be headed by Jamma Williams, liaison for Housing Department Special Projects and Community Development.

Williams will oversee the committed $300,000.00 funding to revitalize homes within the City of Vicksburg.

“Enhancing the quality of life is the most important issue to our residents; and while I am Mayor, the residents of this City will have safe and stable homes. I am committed to focusing on housing in the City of Vicksburg for the next three years using allocated APRA funding for this project,” said Flaggs.