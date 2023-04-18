VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen accepted the bid of Delta Bank to handle the loan to build the city’s new animal shelter.

The Vicksburg Post reported the bank with handle the city’s $1.5 million general obligation loan for the shelter. Fordice Construction was awarded the contract to build the new shelter in January 2023 for $1.2 million.

The city’s current shelter is on Old Mill Road adjacent to the Vicksburg Fire Department’s training center in the Kinds community. The shelter is more than 50 years old and sits in a flood zone, which has caused issues for the shelter in the past.

According to the newspaper, the new shelter will be located at 4845 U.S. 61 South.