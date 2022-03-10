VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Vicksburg National Military Park are looking volunteers for their Vicksburg National Cemetery Headstone Cleaning Event on Saturday, April 23.

The event will take place at Vicksburg National Cemetery in the Vicksburg National Military Park from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m.

To volunteer, register via the following forms according to age at time of event. If registering as a family or group, each person attending will need to fill out their own form: