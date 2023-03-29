VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A multi-year, multi-phase project will begin at the Vicksburg National Cemetery in Vicksburg National Military Park to address grave disturbances and erosion caused by severe weather events.

According to park leaders, unprecedented rainfall caused extreme erosion, road loss, sinkholes and severe landslides at Vicksburg National Military Park and the National Cemetery in January 2020. This weather event impacted historically significant landscapes, including burial sites in the national cemetery. Additional storm activity in 2021 contributed to further impacts.

The National Park Service (NPS) will begin the stabilization project mid-April by temporarily relocating approximately 50-80 endangered burials through this summer and constructing a soldier pile and lagging wall early next year to prevent further erosion.

Once stabilization is complete, the park will conduct a respectful reinterment process and complete other mitigation measures. The NPS has committed approximately $4.686 million for the first two phases of this project.

Officials said all remains previously recovered, as well as those yet to be disinterred, will continue to be treated with the utmost dignity and respect.