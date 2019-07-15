Attention DirectTV and AT&T U-verse customers!

Vicksburg National Military Park is closed

Weather is to blame for park closure

The Vicksburg National Military Park will be closed today due to severe weather.

For more information, click here and check their social media pages.

Due to severe weather from Hurricane Barry, Vicksburg National Military Park and the U.S.S. Cairo Museum will be closed…

Posted by Vicksburg National Military Park on Monday, July 15, 2019

