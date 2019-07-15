Vicksburg National Military Park is closed

WJTV
Weather is to blame for park closure
by: DeAngelo Vaxter
The Vicksburg National Military Park will be closed today due to severe weather.
Due to severe weather from Hurricane Barry, Vicksburg National Military Park and the U.S.S. Cairo Museum will be closed…Posted by Vicksburg National Military Park on Monday, July 15, 2019
