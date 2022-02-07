VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg National Military Park will begin selling park entrance and annual passes on-site starting Tuesday, February 8.

Park passes — along with America the Beautiful: National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands passes — will be available for credit card purchase at the park entrance stations and visitor center. Cash or check payments will no longer be accepted.

“We are pleased to expand the suite of options available to visitors, while also working to improve the utility and integrity of the park’s fee program,” said Carrie Mardorf, acting superintendent, Vicksburg National Military Park.

All park visitors, including walkers, cyclists and joggers are required to purchase an entrance pass upon entering Vicksburg National Military Park.