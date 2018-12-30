Vicksburg National Military Park supporters get creative during shutdown

VICKSBURG, Miss (WJTV) - It's Week Two of the federal government shutdown. We asked Bess Averett with Friends of Vicksburg, how it's going. The group formed to keep the military park open and people paid during shutdowns. This is what she had to say.

The Vicksburg National Military Park is still open thanks to donor funds through the Friends Group. But it is certainly adding up. A few other groups and donors have come forward to help. We have put out an appeal to ask for more help. The expense we incur is $2,000 a day for basic.

However, attendance has been great. The park rangers have put up a board for people to write where they are from. I’ve attached a copy of today’s picture that was full by 10am. In addition to several states, South Africa and Italy is on the board! So glad to be keeping these visitors in our park and in our community.

Also worth mentioning, Thursday’s storms had several trees downed on the tour road, blocking the road to traffic. Most of the maintenance staff is furloughed. I put out a call for local volunteers to clear the damage and open the roads. Several showed up, but also the owner of the local Kabota Tractor dealer, Adam Cook of Cook Tractor Company. He showed up with equipment and he and the volunteers had the road re-opened in no time.

The support of the local community had been amazing! It is clear how much the park means to our community.