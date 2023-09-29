VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Friends of Vicksburg National Military Park and Campaign, which is the official non-profit partner organization of the Vicksburg National Military Park (VNMP), has committed to fund operations to keep the park open in the event of a government shutdown.

The tour road, the Visitor Center, the U.S.S. Cairo Gunboat, and restrooms will be kept open in the event of a government shutdown. Officials said staff to operate those sites and protect VNMP including essential interpretive rangers, maintenance staff, and law enforcement rangers will facilitate the operations to ensure the shutdown has as little impact on the visitor experience and park as possible.

Government funding, which pays to operate the VNMP, expires on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at midnight.

“Vicksburg National Military Park represents such an important chapter of America’s story. We never want even one visitor to be turned away from our Park,” said Bess Averett, Executive Director of Friends of VNMP and Campaign. “We are fortunate to have staff at VNMP who share our passion for this historic place and its story and have worked to make the opportunity available to keep VNMP open in the event of a shutdown.”