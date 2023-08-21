VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – According to a new National Park Service (NPS) report, there were 410,487 visitors to the Vicksburg National Military Park in 2022. The report stated that the visitors spent $27.1 million in communities near the park.

Officials said the spending supported 403 jobs in the local area and had a cumulative benefit to the local economy of $36.5 million.

“Since 1916, the National Park Service has been entrusted with the care of our national parks. With the help of volunteers and partners, we safeguard these special places and share their stories with more than 300 million visitors every year. The impact of tourism to national parks is undeniable: bringing jobs and revenue to communities in every state in the country and making national parks an essential driver to the national economy,” said NPS Director Chuck Sams.

“Vicksburg National Military Park welcomes visitors from across the country and around the world. We are honored to help visitors to have meaningful and memorable experiences.” said Superintendent Carrie Mardorf. “We recognize that this tourism is a critical driver to the local economy. We appreciate the partnership and support of our neighbors and are glad to be able to give back by helping to sustain local communities.”

The peer-reviewed visitor spending analysis was conducted by economists at the National Park Service.