Vicksburg native elected to Mississippi State Personnel Board for fourth term

VICSKBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg native Donald Brown was elected to serve as the chairman of the Mississippi State Personnel Board for a fourth term.

“Today, July 1, I do begin probably in the fourth term as the chairman of the Mississippi personnel board,” he said.

Brown stated being in the position is gratifying.

“I get to work with four other people on this board. They are a great staff at the Mississippi State Personnel Board.”

In this new term, he hopes to give state agency workers the tools they need.

“Provide good training. Make it to where they have salaries to where they can recruit and retain good employees.”

Brown said being on the board allows him to be a resource for people in the community.

“It’s just going to be more opportunities to feel some state positions that it’s really hard to feel. Sometimes it’s limited because of the salaries or locations.”

The chairman said his favorite part about the position is service.

“Just being able to be there and help everyone have a good living and stay here in the state of Mississippi and continue to make it better.”

LATEST STORIES: