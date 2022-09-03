VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg native was nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi.

The Vicksburg Post reported Todd Gee has been the Deputy Chief of the Public Integrity Section of the U.S. Department of Justice since 2018. He was an assistant U.S. Attorney for the United States District Court for the District of Columbia from 2007 to 2015.

According to the newspaper, he received his bachelor’s degree from George Washington University in 1999 and his law degree from Tulane University in 2003.

His appointment must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate. The Southern District of Mississippi covers 45 counties in the southern half of the state, including Warren, Hinds, Rankin, Madison, Yazoo, Claiborne, Issaquena, and Sharkey.