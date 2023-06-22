VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg neighbors could soon pay more for garbage collection.

The Vicksburg Post reported the Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a five-year agreement with Waste Management to collect garbage inside city limits.

According to the report, Waste Management was the only bidder for the contract, which goes into effect on October 1, 2023.

The new contract includes rate increases and one new rate not in the current agreement. Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr., said he’s not sure if the board will decide to raise garbage fees.

Under the new contract, residents will be allowed one garbage can.