VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, April 25, the Vicksburg Board of Aldermen and Mayor unanimously voted to terminate an inter-local agreement with the City of Port Gibson to help them establish a natural gas utility system.

The Vicksburg Daily News reported the cities entered into the agreement just two months ago, shortly after Port Gibson obtained the natural gas utility from Mississippi River Gas that connects to Vicksburg’s gas utility system in southern Vicksburg.

“After entering into the agreement, one of the City of Vicksburg’s Water and Gas Department employees resigned after allegedly being offered employment with the City of Port Gibson,” Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs wrote in a letter to Port Gibson Mayor Willie White.

With the two utilities connected, any malfunction or issue with Port Gibson’s system could impact Vicksburg residents’ safety or access to gas services.