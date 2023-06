VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 20 in Vicksburg.

Vicksburg Daily News reported the incident happened on I-20 East in front of Blackburn Motors on Friday, June 16.

The eastbound lanes of the interstate were shut down while authorities investigated the incident. Traffic was diverted to the Frontage Road.

Authorities have not released any additional information. The pedestrian has not been identified.