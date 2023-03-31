VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police announced a second suspect was arrested in connection to a shooting on Martha Street.

Police arrested 18-year-old Deionrick Dwayne O’Neal. He was charged with shooting into a dwelling in connection.

According to police, the shooting happened on Martha and Grammar Street on Thursday, March 23, 2023. They said one person sustained minor injuries in the incident, and multiple vehicles and homes were shot into.

On March 29, police announced they arrested Alvontae J. White, 16, in connection to the shooting. He was charged as an adult for shooting into a dwelling.

O’Neal’s bond was set at $20,000. White’s bond was set at $40,000.