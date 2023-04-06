VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting on South Street in Vicksburg.

The Vicksburg Post reported Timothy Ross turned himself in to Vicksburg police on Wednesday, April 5. He was charged with drive-by shooting.

A judge gave Ross a $250,000 bond during his court appearance on Wednesday.

The shooting happened on South Street and First North Street on March 25.

Three other suspects were arrested in connection to the shooting. The suspects were identified as Demarion Tayshaun Smith, 19, Samuel Caron Smith, 21, and Steven Lamont Jones Jr., 19.

The first three suspects also received $250,000 bonds.