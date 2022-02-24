VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police said they arrested a burglary suspect at the scene of the crime.

Officers responded to Divine Donuts on Clay Street around 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 19. When they arrived, officers said they found the front door of the business had been broken out, and Jonathan Rodgers, 41, was standing inside.

During the investigation, police determined Rodgers was also the suspect in an earlier armed robbery of Michelle’s Record Shop.

Rodgers appeared before Judge Marcie Southerland in Warren County Court on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 on charges of armed robbery and two counts of aggravated assault. He was ordered held without bond.

In Vicksburg Municipal Court the same day, Rodgers appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter on the charge of business burglary, where his bond was set at $60,000.