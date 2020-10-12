Vicksburg Police Chief calls for senseless gun violence to stop

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg police chief is calling for an end to senseless gun violence in the city. In a meeting on Monday, Chief Milton Moore and Warren County District Attorney Rickey Smith discussed a plan that would help them work together to put an end to crime in the city.

“He called us up myself and two of my investigators. He went inside and also met with the DA and he just reaffirm that he and his department, along with VPD, more closely together to try to curb some of the gun violence in the city,” said Moore.

The chief said one issue leading to the violence is that people are being careless with firearms.

“People are leaving guns in their vehicles with doors unlocked. Guns should be kept in a safe and secure place.”

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. sent a request to city and county judges, asking to add extra restrictions to gun violence offenders.

Chief Moore said his department has recovered several guns from the streets, but their work isn’t complete.

LATEST STORIES: