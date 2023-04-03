VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Police Department could have its own nationwide TV show.

The Vicksburg Post reported Police Chief Penny Jones was contacted by Spoke Studios about doing a series on the police department in the style of “First 48” and “Cops.”

According to Jones, the city is not spending any money on the program. As of April 2023, no date has been set for filming. A meeting with the producers is also pending.

Jones hopes the program will encourage more residents to cooperate with police concerning crime in the community.