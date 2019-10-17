Vicksburg Police Department welcomes two K-9’s to the team

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- The Vicksburg Police Department welcomes two new members to the force.
K-9 Nadia is a two-year-old Belgian Malinois. She is trained and certified in Narcotics Detection and Tracking through Southern State K-9 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Nadia is assigned to the Patrol Division with her handler, Officer Matthew Barnes.
K-9 Kilo is a three-year-old Dutch Shepherd. She is trained and certified in Narcotics Detection, Tracking and Apprehension through National Narcotic Detector Dog Association. Kilo is assigned to the Narcotics Division with her handler, Officer Donnie Heggins.
We are very excited to have K-9 Nadia and K-9 Kilo at the Vicksburg Police Department. They are a welcome addition to the Vicksburg Police Department family. Together they will assist the police department in Patrol and Narcotics Divisions.Vicksburg Police Department