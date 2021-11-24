Vicksburg police find missing 15-year-old

UPDATE:

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police said Jamaire Wright has been found safe.

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are working to find a missing 15-year-old boy.

Police said Jamaire Wright was last seen at 1408 Washington Street around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 23. It is not known what he was wearing when he left the home.

Wright is 6 feet and 2 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has a high top fade haircut.

If you know his location, contact the Vicksburg Police Department at (601)-636-2511.