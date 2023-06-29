VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a 25-year-old man was injured in a shooting.

Vicksburg Daily News reported the shooting happened on Sky Farm Avenue on Wednesday, June 28.

Authorities said they received a call about the shooting around 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they discovered the unidentified victim had been shot in the leg.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. There’s no word on his condition as of Thursday morning.

Police have not released any additional information about a possible suspect.