Vicksburg police launch Operation Blitz to combat crime

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – In an effort to target street-level criminal activity, the Vicksburg Police Department launched Operation Blitz on Thursday, July 15.

For the next several weeks, officers of the Patrol Division, the Criminal Investigations Division, and the Narcotics/NET Team will be out in force throughout the city focusing on high-level offenders who are responsible crimes.

Operation Blitz will also be serving warrants to those who are wanted for multiple charges. Officers will also work toward identifying and arresting people who are in illegal possession of firearms.

William Chriss

On Thursday, officers with the Narcotics/NET Team and agents with the Mississippi Alcoholic Beverage Control served a search warrant at Chriss’ Bar on Washington Street.

According to police, they found liquor being sold illegally without a license and a handgun that had been reported stolen to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. They also said they found 37 individual baggies of marijuana inside William Chriss’ vehicle.

Chriss was arrested on charges of possession of a stolen firearm and possession of marijuana. He appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday, July 16, 2021, before Judge Penny Lawson where his bond was set at $2,500.