Vicksburg Police arrest man for narcotics possession

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent, possession of a stolen firearm, and two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon.

Mose Hearron Jr., 38, was served a warrant on December 4, 2019, by the Vicksburg Police Department Narcotics/Criminal Investigation Division and Patrol Division, along with agents of the FBI Violent Crime Task Force.

The Vicksburg Police Department said upon serving the warrant, investigators recovered approximately 1/2 pound of high-grade marijuana, digital scales, a semi-auto weapon, and $640.00 in cash. A second search warrant led to the discovery of a second firearm.

Hearron appeared before Judge Penny Lawson and his bond was set at $55,000.

He was transported to the Warren County Jail.