VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg police officer was unresponsive after a crash that happened during a chase on Sunday, March 20.

The Vicksburg Post reported the officer was exiting a McDonald’s restaurant in a patrol car on Mission 66 near Clay Street when it collided with a Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling northbound. The truck driver sustained minor injuries. Both were taken to Merit Health River Region.

At the time of the crash, the officer in the patrol car and an officer on foot were chasing a suspect. The suspect was arrested.