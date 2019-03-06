Vicksburg police recover man who jumped into the Mississippi River Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police assist man pulled from the river [ + - ] Police assist man pulled from the river [ + - ] Video Video

VICKSBURG, Miss (WJTV) - Twenty-seven-year-old Joseph Wesley Springs is the man who jumped into the Mississippi River while fleeing police.

Vicksburg Police Department Lt. Johnnie Edwards says Springs ran from a Tahoe pulled over by police early this morning around 4:50 a.m. Police say Springs had outstanding warrants. The Terry man ran into Ameristar Casino and jumped into the freezing waters below.

Around 10 a.m. authorities spotted Springs running on the railroad tracks toward a tunnel. Police apprehended the man. According to the department, he injured his head during the jump into the river, He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A second person in the vehicle has been arrested on misdemeanor charges.