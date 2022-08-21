VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police responded to a shooting on 2nd North Street on Saturday, August 20.

Vicksburg Daily News reported multiple calls were made to 911 around 11:25 p.m. about a shootout at 2nd North and Clay Street. When police arrived, radio traffic indicated that several people ran away, causing a chase to 1st North near Grove.

At least seven people were reportedly arrested in connection to the incident. Two crime scenes were set up and two cars appeared to have been hit by the gunfire.

According to the newspaper, there were no reported injuries. Vicksburg police are continuing to investigate the shooting.