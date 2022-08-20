VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police responded to multiple calls about a shootout in the city on Friday, August 19.

Vicksburg Daily News reported the calls were made around 10:00 p.m. about a shooting that happened near Martha and Grammar streets.

Officers arrived to the scene to find a black Ford sedan with its back window presumably shot out. They also found a distraught 16-year-old girl next to the sedan who reportedly was uncooperative with the officers.

According to the newspaper, the shooter ran north on Martha then east on Grammar as they shot back toward the sedan. It’s believed that two guns of the same caliber were used in the shootout.

Police have reportedly identified a person of interest in the case.