VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection to a domestic shooting.

Vicksburg police said the shooting happened on Sunday, October 8. According to investigators, Derrick Williams, Jr., is wanted for aggravated domestic shooting.

Williams was last seen in the Grove Street area wearing a white t-shirt and brown shorts. Police said he’s known to drive a red/maroon 2015 Toyota Avalon with the Mississippi tag WAE 9839.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511.