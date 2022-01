VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are searching for a missing pregnant woman.

Investigators said Mijor Anderson, 30, was last seen in the Marcus Bottom area on October 31, 2021.

Anderson has sandy-colored hair and hazel eyes. She is seven months pregnant. Police said they don’t know what Anderson was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information on Anderson’s whereabouts should contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511.