VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are asking the public to help search for an missing Vicksburg woman.

They said Donna Netterville was last seen in the Speed Street area around November 22, 2021. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. Netterville is approximately 5’9 tall.

Police said they don’t know what Netterville was wearing the day of her disappearance.

If anyone has information about the whereabouts of Netterville, contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511.