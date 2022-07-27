VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are warning parents to be on the look out for candy that could be laced with drugs.

Packages of the candy are reported to look like a regular packaged candy that can be sold at local stores, but the candy inside is actually laced with Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

THC is a psychoactive compound in cannabis that fulfills a high sensation within the human body.

Officers warned that children could mistake the candy to be safe.

If the drug-laced candy falls in the possession of a child, the child could ingest too much and become sick. They could also experience injuries that could e fatal.

Local doctors are concerned that the drugs could affect the lives of innocent children.

Dr. Geri Welland, president of Merit Health River Region, advised parents to check the candy thoroughly just like for Halloween candy.

“It’s a shame we have to do this,” said Welland. “We should want our children safe.”

Welland said some of the symptoms a child could experience if they ingest the drug-laced candy are confusion, misbehavior, fatigue, and drowsiness.

Investigators are in the process of eliminating these candies out of the community. They advised those who have more information on the location of where the candy is circulating to contact the Vicksburg Police Department immediately.