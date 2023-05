VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Public Works director for the City of Vicksburg died just weeks before he was set to retire.

Vicksburg Daily News reported Garnet Van Norman died on Saturday, May 13 at his home at Lake Claiborne in Claiborne County. He was 70.

Norman had been with the city for more than 30 years.

Glenwood Funeral Home will handle the service arrangements.