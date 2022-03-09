VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a decision for Vicksburg Public Works to help the City of Port Gibson get involved in the natural gas business.

According to the Vicksburg Post, the interlocal agreement allows public works officials and other city utilities workers to help Port Gibson take over the gas system. The system was originally operated by Mississippi River Gas Company for 40 years.

Officials are now in the process of hiring operators for the gas system.