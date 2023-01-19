VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen purchased two new ambulance units for the city.

The Vicksburg Daily News reported Fire Medic 20 and Fire Medic 80 have been added to the fleet of assets accessible to first responders. Fire Medic 20 will be stationed at Station 2 on Indiana Avenue. Fire Medic 80 will be stationed at Station 8 on Halls Ferry Road.

(Courtesy: Vicksburg Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Vicksburg Fire Department)

Deputy Chief Jessica Cade said the units are the first post-covid purchases for the department. Additionally, Cade said the department has a total of ten ambulances now, four of which will be staffed 24 hours a day.