VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen took the sole bid to install improvements at the Vicksburg Water Treatment Plant under advisement.

The Vicksburg Post reported the Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved advertising the project for bids to improve the plant’s capacity and install another water well at the plant.

According to a proposal, the project involves installing two parallel lines, a backwash pump at the plant’s existing location and a new on-site groundwater well installation.

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said the city has money to build another water tower in south Vicksburg, but that’s expected to be done at a later time.