VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be a temporary road closure in Vicksburg on Monday, May 22.

The closure will take place on South frontage road between Porters Chapel Road and Lum Road from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

According to MDOT, the closure will be for a bridge dedication.