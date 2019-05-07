Vicksburg's Mayor responds to Facebook comments being 'hidden' Video

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Vicksburg’s Mayor George Flaggs Jr isn’t silent when it comes to speaking his mind ,but people who post comments on his social media pages may find their comments hidden.

Is this legal?

Mayor Flaggs is not backing down when it comes to limiting comments on his government ran social media.

“You will not use my social media as way to demonize me or criticize me when its unnecessary," Flaggs said. "All I do is develop and distribute a great information about the city of Vicksburg and I welcome any comments and infact I have an open door policy if uou want to come here and talk about me you can."

We checked with the Mississippi Attorney General’s office about whether Flaggs is doing anything illegal?

It says the Mayor’s office isn’t violating any state laws.

As to federal law the 4th Circuit Appeals Court ruled public officials cannot block critical comments on digital platforms – however mississippi is in the 5th circuit so the ruling doesn’t apply.

Flaggs says he has an open door policy, but will not allow disparaging remarks about him or Vicksburg and he’s willing to answer questions different ways.

“They can still comment they can email me they can make any comments they want to I’ll be able to respond to them if I choose to, but I don’t choose to respond to negative comments and I’m not —- that’s just something I’ve never done and I won’t start,” Mayor Flaggs.

He says if the publics wants to find out what those hidden comments say they can simply come to city hall and fill out a public records request and get those items.

“I don’t respond to negative publicity and that’s the way I operate but none of them are deleted they will never be deleted,” the former state Representative said.

Mayor Flaggs advocates that he is an open book

“You can come to our meeting where there are comment session, you can get on our agenda and speak to me I periodically have open town hall meetings if you have anything negative or any complaints about the city that you can come and voice them with me I have a facebook live question and answer I don’t hide the calls I take any public calls," He said.

The pages are paid for by the tax payers of Vicksburg.



