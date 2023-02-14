VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg leaders want federal assistance to help pay for the cost of removing and replacing lead waterlines in the city’s water system.

The Vicksburg Post reported city leaders approved a resolution to apply for an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Lead Service Line Replacement Grant.

The city must submit a lead service line replacement plan to state environmental agencies by October 16, 2024.

According to Public Works Director Garnet Van Norman, some of the waterlines that would be removed are more than 100 years old.