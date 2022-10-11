VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hold a community meeting to hear comments from neighbors about the proposed Brownfield Grant application to clean the U.S. Rubber Reclaiming facility.

The meeting will be held on November 3 at the Robert M. Walker building on Walnut Street.

According to city officials, there is still a large amount of scrap rubber on the property.

“We’re simply trying to apply for a grant, so they pay for the mitigation of this U.S. refinery, which was a rubber plant back in the day. It’s a zero match. It’s a site that we will need in the future to create some industrial development down there,” explained Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr.

The amount of the grant could be anywhere between $750,000 to $850,000 if approved for the City of Vicksburg.

The November 3 hearing will start at 5:00 p.m. The meeting is also part of the grant requirements.

The property at one point was put up for tax sale but never claimed, and was later acquired by the Mississippi Secretary of State, which gave it to the city in 2019.