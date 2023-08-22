VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr., introduced a new garbage collection policy on Monday.

The Vicksburg Post reported garbage will be collected under a new policy, which was developed through negotiations between city officials and Waste Management.

Flaggs said the board will approve an amendment to the contract setting the policy during a meeting on Friday, August 25.

The new policy states garbage pickup will be provided twice weekly for residents and small commercial businesses and all trash must be placed inside the approved City of Vicksburg container.

Trash will be picked up four times per week for small downtown commercial businesses. Small commercial businesses and churches not located downtown will receive one green container and may purchase up to three additional brown containers.

To read more of the policy changes, click here.