VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A man pled guilty to a manslaughter charge in connection to a 2020 homicide in Vicksburg.

Vicksburg Daily News reported Bennard Craft pled guilty to the lesser charge on Tuesday, April 11 in Warren County Circuit Court.

He was initially charged with murder in the 2020 death of Andrew Prudhomme. Investigators said the fatal shooting happened at a home on Alfred Drive in Vicksburg. They believe Craft killed Prudhomme over a check fraud scheme.

Craft faces up to 20 years in prison. He is expected to be sentenced on May 5, 2023.