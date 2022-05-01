VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg City Pool’s Learn to Swim classes are set to return after a two year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Vicksburg post reported the classes will be held in three sessions during June and July. Each session includes at least eight lessons. Children who are five or older and adults are invited to take the classes. Children must be able to stand comfortably in the shallow end of the pool.

Spots are limited. Registration will only be held in-person at City Pool on May 11, 12 and 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and May 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The cost is $15 for up to ten lessons. Only cash or check will be accepted for payment.