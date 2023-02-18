VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A second suspect was arrested in connection to a shooting that injured a man in Vicksburg on Tuesday, February 14.

Charlie Brown, 27, was robbed and shot in his hip just after 5:00 p.m. on Ethel Street. According to investigators, the shooting happened during an altercation between the victim and the suspect. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Jacob Hall, 18, was arrested the next day and charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault. His bond was set at $750,000.

Jacob Hall (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Dept.)

D’Angelo Frazier, (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Department)

Vicksburg police said they’ve also 15-year-old D’Angelo Frazier in connection to the shooting. He was also charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault. His bond was set at $750,000.